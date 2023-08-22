Vendors needed for BPW Craft Show

The 53rd annual Atlantic Business and Professional Women’s Fall Craft Show will be held on Oct. 28, and organizers are looking for vendors for the show. For more information on vendor space, call Brandi Mericle at 712-249-1470.
The craft show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center. Admission is $1, and allows the person to be entered into the door prize drawing. Lunch will be available, and proceeds from the even benefit many local community projects and scholarships.