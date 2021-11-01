Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit the American Legion Memorial Building

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors met with Lavon Eblen and Steve Livengood on Thursday, Oct. 28 to view the newly renovated kitchen and other miscellaneous improvements to the American Legion Memorial Building.
The American Legion Memorial Building is a National Historic Site and former National Guard Armory. It is now home to Memorial Hall, Military Museum, Military Library, Atlantic History Center, and flag room. The building’s every day happenings are overseen by members of ARISE (Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise) and volunteers. The building houses many veteran organizations and provides the members a meeting space and a few offices. ARISE hosts frequent educational and remembrance-based programs in Memorial Hall that are open to the public.
The building also acts as rental space for the community. Memorial Hall has an open concept that allows for many options for setting up tables and chairs for any occasion. The organization has completed many renovation projects such as adding spacious restrooms, placing new tile throughout the building, and renovating the kitchen with bright lights and countertops. The kitchen has multiple entrances along with a serving counter and window which makes it perfect to bring in food or accommodate a caterer.
The American Legion Memorial Building is located at 201 Poplar Street in Atlantic.
Visit https://ariseatlantic.org to view the rental calendar and contract.
To tour the American Legion Memorial Building, contact Bob Boots at 712-243-2694.