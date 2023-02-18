Zach Nunn at Atlantic Bottling

Zach Nunn visited Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling and got a tour with plant manager, William Garrett, Nunn said.

ATLANTIC — Congressman Zach Nunn of Iowa’s Third Congressional District visited southwest Iowa on Wednesday, and talked about his “recipe for success” in communities in rural Iowa.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.

If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support.

and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos