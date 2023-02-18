ATLANTIC — Congressman Zach Nunn of Iowa’s Third Congressional District visited southwest Iowa on Wednesday, and talked about his “recipe for success” in communities in rural Iowa.
He said his recipe was like a three-legged stool, and all three parts were needed, or things could become unstable.
First, he said, a community had to have a good school.
Second it needed to have a good church.
Third, it needed a good bar — a place where people could come together when they weren’t working.
“We have got to get those things right,” he said, because “if one of those things gets wobbly, (communities) are going to have a hard time coming back from that.”
A good school, he said, was one kids and parents wanted to stay in. Having a good church — maybe not a specific church, but something that created a sense of community, like non-profits helping people out — was also part of bringing people together.
On Wednesday, he made a stop to visit with the Bedford Chamber of Commerce to learn about how officials there were trying to build up and support businesses that might add to the local economy by drawing in people from other areas, some to shop and hopefully some to settle down to live there.
“Chamber groups are critical to the growth and development of our rural communities, and I appreciated the opportunity to talk about what we can do to work together to make our communities stronger,” he said.
He visited locations like Cutie’s Sweet Shop, a small candy shop and Be Still Mercantile, where old furniture is refinished. Adding locations like this to a community can bring people in to shop, or make them consider the area to live.
On the other hand, Nunn talked about a visit he’d made with a Sheriff’s Office, learning about areas that weren’t doing anything to try to encourage growth, or even address decay.
“I went out with a couple Sheriffs, and saw places where they are going to have a hard time coming back,” he said.
Success for a small community in Iowa included bringing people together, like going to the local bar to get together with friends, Nunn said. A community might include families that had been there for many generations and hopefully new residents who had moved in. The character and personality of a community contributed to its success going forward.
Nunn said Iowan communities were good at growing businesses and drawing people in, adding what had worked in small town Iowa could be a roadmap for other parts of the country.
While he was out in southwest Iowa, Nunn also got a chance to visit Agrivision, a John Deere plant in Red Oak and Balance 4Ward, a beef producer. He said, “As a member of the Ag committee, I will work to ensure every farmer and producer is represented as we negotiate the critical Farm Bill.”
While in Atlantic, he made stops to tour the Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company and talked with Atlantic’s Mayor, Grace Garrett.