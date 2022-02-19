If you're looking for ideas on how to eat healthy and make the most of the time you spend in the kitchen, this workshop is for you! Join Leah Brooke, ISU Extension and Outreach Human Sciences Specialist in Food and Health, for a Slow Cooker Meal workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Healthy and Homemade is a series of workshops focused on strategies for using your time, money and skills wisely to save money while preparing nutritious food safely right at home. In our slow cooker workshop, we will focus on the benefits of using a slow cooker to prepare meals, discuss safe food preparation tips, and learn about different meal ideas that work well in a slow cooker. Samples will be available for tasting some of the recipes discussed.
Cost for the workshop is $10, which includes all class materials. Pre-registration is required in advance of the workshop, and can be done online at https://go.iastate.edu/GALD1L. If cost is a barrier, contact the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 to inquire about scholarships. Information about the class is also available on the Cass County Extension website at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass or by stopping into the Extension office at 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic. You can also contact Leah Brooke, Extension Food and Health Specialist, at lbrooke@iastate.edu or 641-782-8426 with questions regarding the class or online registration.