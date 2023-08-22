 Best Use of Music: Catherine DeBord and Kiera Olson

First Place: Grove H.O.T. Club

Second Place: Catherine DeBord and Kiera Olson

Third Place: Eden Ohms

Top 3 places advance to the State Fair.

State Fair Qualifiers trophies sponsored by Mike and Jess Jacobsen (two) and Atlantic BPW. Best of Music Award Sponsored by The Tuesday Music Club