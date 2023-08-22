Cass County Fair 4-H Share The Fun
Laura Bacon
-
- Updated
Best Use of Music: Catherine DeBord and Kiera Olson
First Place: Grove H.O.T. Club
Second Place: Catherine DeBord and Kiera Olson
Third Place: Eden Ohms
Top 3 places advance to the State Fair.
State Fair Qualifiers trophies sponsored by Mike and Jess Jacobsen (two) and Atlantic BPW. Best of Music Award Sponsored by The Tuesday Music Club
Laura Bacon
