Bear Grove Blazers 4-H Club Meeting Minutes

On April 2, the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist church. The Secretary's report and treasurer's report was read and approved. Roll call was to tell a knock-knock joke. We started the meeting by talking about some old business, such as the endowment pancake supper. This year we had a record of 602 people. We also talked about swine weigh-in. Then we switched over and talked about some upcoming events.

Tags