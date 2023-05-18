ATLANTIC — Sunnyside Range, formerly known as Sunnyside Putt ‘em Up, is excited to announce the miniature golf course opening date and Grand Opening Kick Off Party on Thursday, May, 25 from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m.
Sunnyside Range to hold Grand Opening Kick Off Party
Jennifer Nichols
