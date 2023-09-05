CLARINDA – A rural Clarinda man was arrested on Aug. 29 on a Page County warrant for sex abuse and indecent contact with a child.
According to a report by Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, Jesse Josiah Stimson, 40, of rural Clarinda, was arrested on a Page County warrant for sexual abuse – second Degree (a Class B Felony), lascivious acts with a child –fondle or touch (a Class C Felony), and indecent contact with a child (an aggravated misdemeanor). He was arrested on Tuesday, Aug.29, at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Stimson had turned himself in and was arrested at the Page County Jail. Bond was set at $70,000 cash only and Stimson was unable to pay it. He is currently being held in the Page County Jail pending further court appearances.
Stimson’s charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Page County Sheriff’s Office with consultation from the Page County Attorney’s Office.
A charge is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.