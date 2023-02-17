ATLANTIC - Congressman Zach Nunn of Iowa’s Third Congressional District visited southwest Iowa on Wednesday, and talked about his “recipe for success” in communities in rural Iowa.
He said his recipe was like a three legged stool, and all three parts were needed, or things could become unstable.
First, he said, a community had to have a good school, one kids and parents wanted to stay.
Second it needed to have a good church: maybe not a specific church, but something that created a sense of community, like non-profits helping people out.
Third, it needed a good bar - a place where people could come together when they weren’t working.
“We have got to get those things right,” he said, because “if one of those things gets wobbly, (communities) are going to have a hard time coming back from that.”
He also talked about the country’s debt ceiling and whether or not Republicans and Democrats would be able to come together to do something about it.
“They way I see it,” he said, “there are three people going to this dance.”
The president has said he wasn’t going to have a conversation with the House of Representatives, the Senate has no plan, but has just talked about spending and the House has outlined a plan and has talked about cuts, Nunn said.
He said that paying off national debt “isn’t going to happen from government spending or government cuts alone - it has to come from growing our economy, along with looking at what can be done about what the government has been doing to slow down the economy.
He said it was important to safeguard social security and medicare, adding generations have paid into social security, and deserve to keep that and medicare.
“Republicans need to put forth a very clear plan, safeguarding social security and medicare, and then come up with a prioritized list (of what) we are spending now, start paying down things that are essential and not the things which aren’t.”
He said he wanted the Democrats to do the same - with their list of essentials, along with things they were prepared to re-evaluate.”
He said he had heard from people who were retired and were afraid of possible cuts, but also from young people who were paying in, but didn’t think there would be anything for them when they retired.
And with President Joe Biden taking time to talk to the public on Thursday about the objects that had been shot down, Nunn said even after hearing a classified briefing, he was “left with more questions.”
He said the country had not shot anything down over sovereign air space, but he was more concerned about how the Chinese were aware US officials knew they were doing surveillance across the country - but when confronted about it, “they lied to our face.”
China had a chance to become a great leader in the world, he said.
“What we will not tolerate,” Nunn said, was continuing to fly balloons and other objects over head to spy on us; to try to buy up our valuable farmland and other properties; taking our intellectual property and dumping fentanyl on the US market, something