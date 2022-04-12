SHIFT ATL will be hosting their first Atlantic Merch Pop-Up Shop on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at The Telegraph building, located at 14 E 4th Street.
This pop-up shop is open to the public and will also include complimentary beer sampling from Full Fledged Brewing Company from Council Bluffs and Kinship Brewing Company from Des Moines. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase from a Des Moines-based food truck, Off the Griddle.
SHIFT ATL will be unveiling a line of Atlantic-branded merchandise available for purchase, such as t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, crew neck sweatshirts, coffee mugs, pint glasses, baseball caps, keychains, tea towels, postcards and more! These are one-of-a-kind items that will be first-come, first-served and likely won’t be reprinted.
Throughout the event, Kinship Brewing Company and Full-Fledged Brewing Company will be onsite handing out beer samples for those that are interested. This is free, compliments of SHIFT ATL. Off the Griddle food truck will be parked in front of The Telegraph with a full menu available for purchase for lunch. There will be limited tables and chairs for those that wish to eat their lunch at The Telegraph.
SHIFT ATL is also hosting their quarterly SHIFT Network meeting for current members, and those that would like to sign up that evening, on Tuesday, April 19 from 5:00 — 6:30 p.m. A formal presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. with an organization update and look into the future. SHIFT Network members will then get the first peek at the Atlantic merch and be able to purchase that evening ahead of the pop-up event.
SHIFT Network membership starts at $100 per year and is a group of community-minded people interested in the economic development of Atlantic. If you’re unable to attend but would like to join SHIFT Network or get the updates, please email shiftatlantic@gmail.com or visit shiftatl.com/join.
For more information about SHIFT ATL, the Atlantic Merch Pop-Up or SHIFT Network, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/shiftatl, their website at shiftatl.org or by email at shiftatlantic@gmail.com.