Attention Churches
To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.
________________
Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street
Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.
________________
GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church, 22nd and Chestnut
Senior Pastor Donald McLean
Pastor of Student and Worship Discipleship Andrew Johsnon
Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is also available live by visiting GracePointAtlantic.com/watch/livestream. Face coverings are welcome but not required.
________________
Our Father’s House; Meeting at the Atlantic Nursing and Rehab
Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin
Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!
________________
Hillside Hope Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street
Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, Office Administrator Pastor, Stephanie Richter, Children’s Leader, 712-243-5044, www.hillsidehopeag.com, email: church.hha.gmail.com
Sunday: Service, 10 a.m.- Sermon Series July – August: Questions Jesus Asked- worship services are also available live-streamed and archived at youtube – hillsidehopeassemblyatlantic.
Wednesday: Hillside Hope Adult Bible Study, Hillside Hope Youth and Hillside Hope Kids, 6:30 p.m.
________________
First Baptist Church
710 Walnut
American Baptist Church
Pastor: Rev. Ray McCalla
Phone # 243-4651
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.;
________________
First United Methodist Church -Atlantic
Sunday: Traditional Worship, 9 a.m.; Fellowship, 10:15 to 11 a.m.; Tuesday: Outreach Committee, 1 p.m.; Worship Committee, 5 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 7: Traditional Worship-Communion, 9 a.m.; Fellowship, 10:15 to 11 a.m.; United Methodist Men’s Windsor Chop Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Worship can been seen on Channel 121.2 or 18 at 8 and 9 a.m.
________________
First United
Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic
Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org
Sunday, July 31: Worship service, 10 a.m; Fellowship coffee, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 2: Men’s Breakfast Group, 7 a.m.; Bible 365 discussion group, noon; Sunday, Aug. 7: Worship service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m.; Fellowship coffee, 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 10: Funeral planning workshop, 2 p.m.
All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian
______________
SS Peter and Paul
Catholic, Sixth and
Locust
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: Confession, 3:30 p.m.; Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass with Livestream, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday:Adoration, 4:15- 5:15 p.m.; Confession, 4:15 p.m.; Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; First Saturday: Mass, 9 a.m.
________________
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
712-243-3678
Pastor Lauri Boysen
Saturday: Worship service, 5 p.m.; Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Confirmation, 2 p.m.; God Squad for children kindergarten through fifth grade, 2 to 4 p.m.
___________
United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel
243-4846
Pastor Heather Santi-Brown
Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We have created a children’s seating/activity section on the side of the sanctuary where our younger children may sit, and still be a part of the worship service.
Thursday: Faith Circle, noon; Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m. — “David and Goliayth” 1 Samuel 17:32-48;Faith Formation/Sunday School, 10 a.m.;
_________
Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. The Pastor is Rev. Kyle McBee. Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is www.zionatlantic.com.
The schedule for this week at Zion is for July 9 through July 16.
There will be a group of members who are going to attend the Mission Central near Mapleton on Sat. July 9. This will be so that we can see the Creation Theater and visit with the missionary that we support.
Sunday the Church Service will begin at 9:15 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be on the KJAN Radio at 10 a.m. The service will be broadcast on Medicom at 1 and 8:30 p.m.
Monday the Elders will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday the service will be broadcast on Medicom at 1 and 8:30 p.m. Peace Circle will meet at Marie Parrott’s home at 5:30 p.m.
The Wednesday (July 13) the Church Service will be at 7 p.m. with Holy Communion.
Sunday, July 17 will be 9:15 a.m. Church service with Holy Communion.
_____________
Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road
Pastor Steven Goodenough
319-210-5378
Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services, 11 a.m.
________________
Sunnyside Bible Chapel, 1301 Sunnyside Lane
Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744
Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.
________________
First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.
Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509
Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Current sermon series: Old Hope for a New Year” (Looking into what the Old Testament prophet Zechariah has to say to us today)
________________
New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic
New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928
________________
Grace Cornerstone Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane
Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712) 249-3998
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
________________
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita
Father Trevor Chicoine
Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.;
Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.
________________
Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study, 6 p.m.
________________
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita
Rev. Ted Weishaupt
Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays
________________
First Evangelical
Lutheran Church,
Missouri Synod, South of Wiota
Pastor Mike Bodkins
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays
________________
Anita United Methodist Church, 501 Main Street
Pastor Jessica Wietzke
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: CAM Kids meet every Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.-All kids welcome!
____________
Wiota United
Methodist Church,
104 Center Street
Pastor Jessica Wietzke
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.
________________
Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita
Pastor Mitch Holmes
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042
website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/ 712-549-2303
Ross Swope, Pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Patch the Pirate Club (ages 4 through sixth grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Compass (youth seventh through 12th grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Oasis (adults), 7 p.m.
________________
Buck Creek United Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.
________________
Cumberland United Methodist
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.
________________
Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street
Pastor Keith Menter
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
_____________
Exira Christian Church
Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498
Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.
________________
Exira Lutheran Church
Steven Frock, pastor
Thursday: Pastor’s Office hours, 1 to 4 p.m.; Sunday: Service of the Word, 9 a.m.
________________
Brayton Evangelical
Lutheran Church
Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Lewis United
Congregational
Methodist Church
401 First Street
Lewis, Iowa 51544
Pastor Jerry Neal
Sunday: Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Bible Study, 1 p.m. Wednesday: Prayer & Evangelism, 1:30 p.m.
________________
Lewis Church of Christ
Dave Anderson, pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.
________________
Marne United
Methodist Church
705 Main Street, Marne
Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
________________
Fellowship Church
18999 Highway 59
Oakland, Iowa
www.thefellowship.church
Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor
Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m.
Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.
________________
Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets
Walnut 784-3703
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)
________________
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena
Rev. Phillip Bempong
Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.
________________
Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street
Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.
________________
Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira, 2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Alan Seehusen, pastor
No Sunday School during summer months
Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.
________________
St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.
________________
Massena United
Methodist Church
Karen Patrick, minister
Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.
________________
Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)
Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596
Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.
________________
Our Lady of Grace
Catholic, Church
of Griswold
Father Mike Berner
Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.
________________
Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org
Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m. — in the Sanctuary and online at Griswoldchurch.org; Monday: Weight Loss Group Meeting- FH, 5 to 6 p.m.; Men’s Group, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women’s Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m. — in the Sanctuary and online at Griswoldchurch.org;
________________
Griswold United
Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen
Sunday: Fellowship, 10 a.m.; Worship-Sweet Harmony, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday: TAMP, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Grub Club, noon to 1 p.m.