Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Pymosa Lodge #271

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the Masonic Pymosa Lodge, on March 17. The Ambassadors learned about the Annual Masonic Scholarship Fund-raiser, which includes a St. Patrick’s Day Stew Feed which was held Thursday night.
Donnie Drennan shared about the rich history of philanthropy of the Masonic organization and their annual fundraiser for the scholarship fund. Annual scholarships are awarded to area seniors to help offset the cost of tuition and vary in amount depending on donations the organization has received throughout the year. The Masons have been handing out scholarships to a graduating Atlantic High School Seniors for over 30 years. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the organization has given out over $25,000 in scholarship funds.
For further information about the Annual Irish Stew Feed, Scholarship Program, or to donate, contact 402-740-1717.
The Masonic Lodge/ Pymosa Lodge #271 is located at 1010 SW Seventh Street in Atlantic.