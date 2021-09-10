SOUTHWEST IOWA - On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, news of first one, and then a second airplane crashing into the twin towers in New York, and then the Pentagon and in the field in Pennsylvania. Individuals around the country - and around southwest Iowa - woke up and headed off to work or school, not knowing how the day would unfold.
Steve Livengood of Atlantic started out the day “working in my woodworking shop, while listening to the radio, like I always do.”
Livengood was retired from the military, having served in the Army and National Guard, worked on the restoration of the American Legion Memorial Building with the Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) and had organized the Cass County Honor Flight.
While listening to the radio, he said, “There was a news announcement that an airplane had just crashed into one of the World Trade Center towers. My immediate thought was, that was odd since that should be restricted airspace.”
Within moments there was another announcement, that a second airplane had also crashed into the towers.
“At that moment, I knew that this was no accident… a coordinated ‘attack,’” he said.
He stopped working in the shop, and went to the house to watch the TV. “I remember I did not spend much time watching, since I believed there would not be any further accurate information immediately available, and went back to the shop to work and to continue to listen to the radio.
Sam and Lois Kauffman were at home on the morning of Sept. 11, “not doing anything in particular,” Sam said. He hadn’t gone in to work at his barber shop on Broadway in Audubon, yet, and his wife was getting ready to go to work herself. “A classmate of ours called up and told us to turn on our television.”
“What a shock,” he said, “We got there in time to see the second plane go into (the World Trade Center).”
“It was unbelievable,” he said.
His wife had gone up to their church, and found everyone there was watching the television, as well, “We sat and watched TV all day,” Lois said.
“People pretty much did that all day long,” Sam said, “And that didn’t make it any more believable.”
Sam, who has worked at the barber shop for over 60 years, has said he could see everything going on in town through the windows of the shop. But on Sept. 11 he said, “I don’t think I ever went to the barber shop that day,” he said.
And as Mayor of Audubon, Sam said, “It was going through my mind, I better think about what I’d have to do, if something (like that) comes to Des Moines or Omaha.”
An Atlantic high school student in 2001 found she had many questions as things unfolded that day. Mary McBride was a freshman and was in band that year, and was in band, practicing out on the field, “so no one in band had heard about it first period.”
She said they had homeroom after that and when they came in they found other students quiet, watching the television. When she heard about the airplane crashing into the World Trade Center, she said, “I didn’t know what the World Trade Center was. I didn’t know what they did there, or what impact that had on me. I didn’t really realize the weight of it all.”
She kept asking what the World Trade Center was and why it was important, still unsure if it had been an accident. “But then the second one hit while we were watching it, and all the news casters (were upset),” along with the teachers. Some students went home because their parents were afraid.
Other parts of the day went on as normal - there were even practices held after school, she said.
When she got home she found her father watching television, too, and she asked him about the World Trade Center, and why it was so important.
“He started to explain, ‘It’s not so much what they do that’s a concern, Mary, it’s a skyscraper.’”
They were showing people jumping off of the building, they were showing scenes that she said looked to her like an alien planet.
“It was terrifying, and we didn’t know if they were going to do it again,” she said.
The students talked about it for a long time, “We all wanted to go to war. We all wanted an excuse to fight. Two of my friends I went to youth group with wanted to go and sign up, and one did, he chose to go because of 9/11.”
Looking back she remembers talking with kids who were three grades younger than her on 9/11, and found while they remember it happening, they didn’t remember how they felt about it. “Just those few years (between her and them) and they were disconnected from it.”
But for her and her classmates, “We talked about it forever. We were scared, some of our friends joined the military. And we talked about what a hole it left in New York, a big void,” because of how many were killed.
David Hancock, who grew up in Wiota and moved back to Atlantic in 2002, said he was working on 9/11 in Los Angeles. Hancock was the CEO of the Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, a complex of four hospitals, at the time, and said his office was near the conference room. He could see there were people in the conference room, watching the TV there.
One came to get him, telling him he “had to see what was going on,” and everyone started gathering in there, watching the television and what was going on.
Hancock said his son-in-law, Harry Helfrich, worked in the Pentagon at the time, and his office was in the area that got hit. Luckily Helfrich wasn’t in his office at the time, he was in a conference in another part of the building.
“He said he felt the entire building shake,” when the airplane struck it, Hancock said. “He texted us to tell us he was okay.”
Since then, Hancock said he visited the Pentagon with Helfrich to see the damage, where temporary walls were set up because of construction, and where they had put in benches in memory of those who were killed there on 9/11.
Steve Tjepkes, General Manager of Atlantic Municipal Utilities, said he was in a safety meeting in the basement of the AMU building on that morning. “When we got to break time, the instructor - her husband was a police officer - said, ‘I just got a text, that we’re being attacked, in New York.”
Tjepkes said they tried to go on line but the internet was so bogged down with everything that was going on, they weren’t able to find out much.
“We were scrambling around, trying to figure out what was going on, we weren’t able to figure out much, so we decided to just go back and finish up the safety meeting,” he said.
But after 9/11 “everyone was on high alert, and utilities were a part of that,” Tjepkes said.
Looking back, he said, “For the longest time I don’t really think I knew what happened until later that night, when I got home.”