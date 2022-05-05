April has been a very busy month for the Atlantic Kiwanis Club! On April 9, Atlantic Lions joined us to help spread pea gravel at Sunnyside Park at the playground in Kiwanis Kiddie Karral. This is the third community project the two clubs have collaborated on.
The club is back to Allen Place, an assisted living facility, with monthly bingo.
This was also our bike helmet month. There are three elementary schools in the county. This was our 26th year providing Atlantic third graders with bike helmets! Jim Casson-our most senior member at 48 years-has participated in everyone. This year was special as he fitted his great grandson with a helmet. A second school was added some years ago and the third school is being taken care of by the town’s Optimist club. The club gets the helmets and they reimburse it for the ones they use. This year, the club received two grants that covered the cost of the helmets.
For the Chamber’s Easter Egg Hunt, the club donated 8 bike helmets to match their 8 eight bikes/trikes prizes.
The club continues to give a book to each newborn as they leave the Hospital, regardless of the county where they reside.
Our Head Start Family Nutrition Program continues. Eighteen families receive a weekend meal kit based on the number of people in the household. This is also funded by grants.
Annually the club gives each kindergartener a book, and this also happened this month.
The club spruced up the courtyards at Heritage House Senior Living complex. This is our third year for this project.
The club's Concession Trailer is ready for summer business, the club's Flag/Flagpole committee is ready to full fill those winter orders, and the club's annual Fund Drive started this month.