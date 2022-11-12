AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council are down to the third and final reading of changes to an Animal Control Ordinance update on Monday night.
Audubon City Council considers third reading of Animal Control ordinance upgrade
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to the Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Special Olympians qualify for state competition
- New Holiday Event: Albert the Bull’s Lighted Christmas Parade
- One person transported in multiple vehicle accident
- GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Excitement high for SWAT Valkyries girls' wrestling program
- Cass County Polling Locations for the Nov. 8 General Election
- No Winner in Powerball Drawing Again; New payout almost $2 billion
- On The Docket Update: State of Iowa Vs Amanda K Bashor
- PREP FOOTBALL: A quick look at the state semifinal football playoffs
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.