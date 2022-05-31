ELK HORN — This year’s 2022 Tivoli Fest parade was set against a backdrop of blue skies, and the breezy conditions just set the American and Danish flags on display flying.
The theme for this year’s event was “A Taste of Tivoli,” and there were opportunities to actually sample some Danish food. Danish hot dogs were available on Friday night and Saturday started out with aebelskiver and medisterpolse at the fire station. Later in the day Danish open faced sandwiches were available at the Elk Horn Town Hall.
Looking for festival food? There was plenty to choose from along main street before and after the parade.
This year’s Tivoli Fest King and Queen were Mark and Barb Smith.
The junior royalty included Prince Brody Larsen, a first grader from Elk Horn, and Princess Susan Reinhardt, a third grader from Kimballton. The Parade Grand Marshals were community volunteers, Dan and Garnett Petersen.
You could learn about the Vikings at the VikingHjem, or watch Danish and Scandinavian folk dancers at the Windmill Stage, and there was music offered both days, from rock bands to folk music and even the Polka Police.
The Tivoli Fest Parade drew a crowd, and while this was the first year back after COVID-19, parade viewers had blue skies and good weather for parade watching.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com