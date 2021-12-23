The United Methodist Women’s December Unit Meeting was held Friday, Dec. 10 with a 1:30 p.m. Christmas Tea. There were 19 members and nine guests present. The Tea was hosted by the Executive Board, who served sandwiches, cookies, and candy. Ginger Thomas and Madonna Nisson were in charge of decorations.
President Lucy Newton opened the meeting and Winnie Munson gave a table prayer. Dorothy Bates provided a Response moment from the Response magazine.
Michelle Smith recognized new member Joyce Enfield. Fern Lindvall conducted a memorial service for five deceased members of our United Methodist Women’s Unit. Ginger Thomas introduced a new officer Christy Ladd, and recognized current officers. Lucy Newton introduced Pat McCauley who gave a performance of Christmas music on the violin, accompanied by Jan Highfill on the piano.