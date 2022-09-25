Burn for books

Pictured are some of the volunteers for Burn for Books Fund-raiser (front row, left to right) Jacey Hoegh and Dustin Pieken; and (back row) Dustin Lucero, Alex Kremer, Daniel Langley, Spencer Walton and Ben Winford.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – An idea to try a chip which is made from two extremely hot peppers has turned into a fund-raiser for the LC Clinic Library.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos