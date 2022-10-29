AUDUBON — GFWC/Iowa held its S.W. District Convention in Osceola on Friday, Oct. 14. The GFWC/Iowa Yorel Study Club hosted the event at the Eagles Lodge. Thirty six members were in attendance, including four state officers.
Audubon area women attend General Federation of Women’s Club Convention
