December Tuesday Music Club Minutes

Dec. 6, 2022
The Griswold Tuesday Music Club Meeting was called to order by President Robin Drake on Dec. 6, at the Central Church of Christ with sixteen members answering roll call.
Donna Perdue presented a musical moment about the many Broadway musicals which contain Christmas songs. For example, “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,” written by Meredith Wilson was incorporated into his 1963 Broadway musical Here’s Love, where it was sung in counterpoint to the newly composed song “Pine Cones and Holly Berries”. The song “White Christmas,” written by Irving Berlin, was part of the musical “Holiday Inn.” “We Need a Little Christmas” was a popular Christmas song originating from the Broadway musical Mame, and first performed by Angela Lansbury in that 1966 production.[1]
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was a song written in 1942 and introduced by Judy Garland in the 1944 MGM musical Meet Me in St. Louis.
After the musical moment, Robin Drake entertained the members with a story about how her grandchildren played their band instruments at her family Thanksgiving.
The club reminisced about long-time member Nancy Wohlenhaus who had passed away recently. Sandy Kneisel presented the funeral program which was shared with all of the members.
The business meeting included discussion about the April 4th, Tuesday Music Club Centennial Celebration. Several committees are in place to make sure that everything runs smoothly at the celebration.
The program led by Pat Barnes was about music of the Civil War and several people performed Christmas music from that era. During the Civil War, nine to ten thousand pieces of sheet music were published. Two popular songs in the Confederacy were “Bonnie Blue Flag,” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” “God Save the South” was the official anthem of the Confederate states. In addition, Afro-American musicians developed a musical genre called spirituals which were the forerunners of jazz.
Favorite songs of the Union states were “We Are Coming Father Abraham,” and “John Brown’s Body.” In addition, bands were assigned to the army units to bolster morale and keep the soldiers moving at a set pace. Campfire music provided entertainment for the troops including musical duels.
Performers were Pat Barnes who sang “Beautiful Dreamer” by Stephen Foster, accompanying herself on the concertina which was developed twenty years before the Civil War. Linda Parker sang “O Little Town of Bethlehem” accompanied by Donna Perdue. Nancy Lynch sang “I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day” accompanied by Doris Rieken.
Donna Perdue led the group in singing “Pop Goes the Weasel” and “Go Down Moses.”
Co-hostesses were Nancy Lynch and Michelle Hartfield.