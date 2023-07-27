Atlantic Booster Club News

On Friday, July 14, the Atlantic Community School District Booster Club held their annual golf tournament at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
This year’s tournament boasted a roster of 32 teams, 38 hole sponsors, 7 corporate sponsors, and multiple volunteers. Volunteers manned a variety of areas including individual betting holes, registration tables, and a team that helped prepare lunch.
The 2023 Booster Club Golf Tournament raised just over $20,000. Funds from the tournament funded the new shed at the Atlantic High School tennis courts.
Megan Roberts, ACSD Booster Club Scheduler commented,”Our partnership with Beth Johnsen, ACSD Superintendent and Lisa Jones, ACSD SBO have begun as both were out in full support of the event and were in attendance throughout the day!”
“The Boosters Club put on a well-organized golf outing to fundraise money that supports our activities program! The turnout of teams and local business support was outstanding. The Atlantic Community support was speaking loudly with how they are loyal supporters for taking care of the needs of our kids. I am very impressed with the overwhelming advocacy for the school district. I met a lot of awesome people at the event and I look forward to being part of the growing support and energy in Atlantic.” ACSD Superintendent Beth Johnsen commented on the overwhelming support from the community she witnessed as she attended her first official ACSD event.
Booster Club member Tina Zellmer commented on the vital support from all involved. “The tournament’s success is paramount to all those who step up and offer support!” This year’s tournament offered corporate sponsorship opportunities. The 2023 Booster Club Golf Tournament Corporate Sponsors included: Meredith Communications,
Duke rentals, Brocker Karns & Karns, Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, Olsen Fuel Supply, AM Choron & Son, Mutual of Omaha — Stuart Dusenberry, State Farm — Megan Roberts
The 2024 ACSD Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.
Your ACSD Booster Club holds monthly meetings on the third Monday of the month at 630 p.m., in the Atlantic High School media center.
You can also stay up to date by following the Booster Club’s Facebook page: “Atlantic School Booster Club.”
Atlantic Booster Club Meeting
By Rachelle McCalla
Atlantic Booster Club Secretary
The Atlantic Booster Club met at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, in the high school commons area. Present were: Brian Wagner, Andy Mitchell, Brian Church, Rachelle McCalla, Jill Rudy, Megan Roberts, Raelyn Barkley, Clint Roland, Jared O’Donnell, Kerry Jepsen, Jennifer Wagner, Lisa Woodward, Kara Conn, and Jennifer Muzney.
Activities Director Andy Mitchell reported that the new tennis shed is in place and looks great! More paving is scheduled soon to complete the project. Mitchell also reported on various plans in the works, including one which may result in significant financial savings to Atlantic students attending home events, if everything is approved as anticipated. We are enthusiastic for this change which should result in increased student attendance at events. Other schools in the region have gone this direction and it has been positively received by everyone.
The Booster Club members voted to approve the purchase of new equipment for the concession stands, including a new style of nacho cheese dispenser, which will work better for the space and constraints of our stands. Once these are in place, we will be looking to sell our current nacho cheese warmers, which are not that old and which still work very well. If any local organizations are interested in the nacho warmers, please contact a Booster Club member to express your interest!
We are also forming a committee to consider new menu options, price out the logistics, and present these to the Booster Club with pricing recommendations for their approval. Our hope is to provide a great variety of concession foods for everyone attending our school events. Once again, if members of the public have particular requests, feel free to pass those along to any Booster Club member, particularly those on the menu committee, which so far consists of Kara, Lisa, Clint and Jen.
The Booster Club is offering Tiered Sponsorship packages. Details about the sponsorship packages can be found on the Atlantic Iowa Booster Club Facebook page. Questions on the membership packages contact
Brian Wagner / b-wagner@hotmail.com
Or Dan Vargason/ dvargason@atlanticiaschools.org
Progress is underway to provide a greater variety of payment options at our Booster Club stands. We have recently added a Venmo option and are working hard to get credit/debit capabilities in place before the first football game this fall. As always, we continue to take cash.
For those desiring to own a piece of the Trojan Bowl, pencil holders made from the old goalposts will soon be available. These feature a Trojan head decal and are this season’s must-have accessory for every man cave, she shed, and family room in Atlantic.
This is just a sampling of the most exciting business conducted at our most recent Booster Club meeting. We hope you have enjoyed learning about the ways the Atlantic Booster Club strives to support extra-curricular activities for the students of Atlantic High School. Please watch for more highlights each month in the Atlantic News Telegraph. Go Trojans!