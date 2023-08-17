On Sunday, July 23, 2023, 17 people gathered to pray the 15 Decade Rosary for Life, Divine Mercy Chaplet, and Litany to St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. in Defiance, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Everyone is invited to participate in the Rosary, and the next one is planned for Aug. 20 at St. Boniface, in Westphalia. Sept. 17 is planned at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of Fatima” in Portsmouth. Oct. 15 is planned at St. Michael’s in Harlan. Nov. 19 is planned for St. Joseph’s in Earling, and Dec. 10 is planned for St. Mary’s in Panama. It is usually the third Sunday of the month, but watch the local church bulletins for the announcement.