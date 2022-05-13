Officials at the Atlantic Post Office will once again be holding a food drive for the Atlantic Food Pantry on Saturday, March 14. The food drive had been held in the past, but wasn’t recently due to the COVID pandemic, until making a return this year.
Individuals may place food items or a monetary donation next to their mailbox for employees to take for the food pantry.
However, the Atlantic Food Pantry received a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that will provide an additional $4 in food purchasing fund for every $1 spent by the Pantry. Therefore, the Pantry is requesting this year that community members consider leaving a monetary donation to the Pantry for your postal carrier instead of, or in addition to, a food donation. Checks should be made to the Atlantic Food Pantry.