WALNUT — A post-Thanksgiving and pre-Christmas tradition continues in Walnut: it’s the 40th annual Walnut Christmas Walk, running Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
