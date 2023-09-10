The following are the current local city candidates that have filed with the Cass County Auditor as of Friday, Sept. 8.
The newest filers are Mark Harris for Anita City Council and Amanda Hansen for Griswold City Council.
Atlantic City Council
• Ward 2: Jim Behrens
• Ward 3: Pat McCurdy
• Ward 4: Linda Hartkopf
• At-Large: Elaine Otte
Atlantic Park & Recreation
• Mary Strong
• Frank Saddlemire
• Brad Rasmussen
• Lorrie Rasmussen
Anita City Council
• Cheryl Sokol
• Mark Harris
Cumberland Mayor
• Nancy Virginia Coughlin
Griswold City Council
• Brenda Tietz
• Amanda Hansen
Lewis Mayor
• Rick Sanny
Those interested in filing for city or school board positions can file through Sept. 25.