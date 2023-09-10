The following are the current local city candidates that have filed with the Cass County Auditor as of Friday, Sept. 8.

The newest filers are Mark Harris for Anita City Council and Amanda Hansen for Griswold City Council.

Atlantic City Council

• Ward 2: Jim Behrens

• Ward 3: Pat McCurdy

• Ward 4: Linda Hartkopf

• At-Large: Elaine Otte

Atlantic Park & Recreation

• Mary Strong

• Frank Saddlemire

• Brad Rasmussen

• Lorrie Rasmussen

Anita City Council

• Cheryl Sokol

• Mark Harris

Cumberland Mayor

• Nancy Virginia Coughlin

Griswold City Council

• Brenda Tietz

• Amanda Hansen

Lewis Mayor

• Rick Sanny

Those interested in filing for city or school board positions can file through Sept. 25.

