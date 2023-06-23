Heritage House Guild Meeting

The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday. June 20, with Pat McCauley and Lorene Aldag as hostesses. There were 31 members and two guests present. Keith Leonard became a new member of the Guild. Jerry Lowers, Gladys Wood and Helen Lindeman celebrated birthdays.
Sales Director, Kennedy Freund, talked about Wesley Life Week beginning July 10. There will be a watermelon walk on July 10 and they are needing more volunteers. Family Fun Night is July 12 and will feature yard games and bounce houses and a pulled pork supper.
Pat McCauley introduced Rich and Nedra Perry and they presented the program “Diamonds, Gems and European Adventures”. They showed pictures and told of their trip to Antwerp, Belgium, known as the diamond center of the world. They also toured other countries in Europe.
President, Judy Phippen, called the meeting to order and Secretary, Bev Martens, took roll call and read the minutes. The minutes were approved as read. Lorene Aldag reported there were 144 volunteer hours worked in the month of May. President Judy said she is checking on prices and types of name tags to be used by the Guild and would be reporting more on that.
A nominating committee will be appointed soon for the election of officers to be held in November. Nancy Misenor said she will continue calling members as a reminder to them when they are scheduled to work for each month.
There will be no Guild meetings in July and August.
Wine and Cheese hostesses for June 30 are Ginger Thomas and Sue Hunt. Coffee hostesses for June 23 are Lavon Eblen and Judy Ryan; June 30 are Mary Cranston and Ginger Thomas; July 7 are Nancy Misenor and Fern Lindvall; July 14 are Lorene Aldag and Carol Waters; July 21 are Nancy Misenor and Mary Strong. The next meeting will be Sept. 19 with Lynne Peterson and Rae Ome Conn as hostess.