ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park’s Spring Celebration Farmers Market is now accepting preorders at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com through Wednesday, April 13. Spring Celebration Market is being held just two days before Easter, on Friday April 15 from 3-7 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). Spring Celebration Market offers both online preordering as well as in-person shopping. Shoppers who preorder will have the option to either drive-through pickup orders during market hours or come into the market to pick up orders.
While preordering is available through Wednesday, April 13, in some cases product inventory is limited, so shoppers are advised to order soon. Furthermore, a few vendors and products are only available by preorder. For example, Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts — including cheesecakes, pies, and new Flourless Chocolate Torte—are available by preorder only. Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck will sell food to-go walk-up at the market, but Pomodoro’s Take & Bake meals are only being offered by preorder.
Spring Celebration Market is being held two days before Easter and offers a great chance to buy local and homemade Easter basket goodies and gifts, Easter dinner produce, meats, and desserts, and farmers market food favorites such as honey and farm-fresh eggs. Spring Celebration Market will also offer a range of beauty product vendors selling soaps, shower steamers, lotions, and more, in addition to artist and craft vendors selling everything from paintings to jewelry, and candles to cutting boards.
For the latest list of vendors and products and for details about preordering, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Spring Celebration Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
For updates on Spring Celebration Market and other Produce in the Park events, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website and sign up for the market newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.