ATLANTIC — On Saturday, Aug. 13, you will be able to do a little road racing, spin your wheels; have plenty of pancakes; check out some crafts; take the kids to a variety of events from activity booths to carnival games and even a carnival games and a bike ride at Schildberg. Does any of this look good? There’re food vendors in case all of this tires you out and you have to have something to eat. Want to put the pedal to the metal? There will be pedal tractor pulls and or if you’d like it slower, try Bingo with the BPW. Car and Motorcycle show results will be announced along with the winner of a 50/50 raffle.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos