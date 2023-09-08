AUDUBON — Jo Littleton of Des Moines, formerly of Audubon, says she’s always liked music. Going back, she started with the trumpet, back when she was in fifth grade.
She may be familiar to Audubon area residents: Jo taught at the Audubon Community School for about 14 years, retiring from there four years ago.
Her interest in music goes back farther than that.
“I played the trumpet for — it seems like my whole life,” she said, “And I dabbled in the bass guitar and sang.” For the last four years Jo said she’d been playing the bass guitar more.
If she had to choose, Jo said, “I think I’m better at the trumpet, but I like them both.”
Jo said, “I’ve always been in (the) community band, and some big bands.”
Being in Des Moines makes it easier to connect with other musicians to form blues and rock bands, she said, “And I really like it, too.”
She’s in a band called The Rock Dolls, and they play at places like Kenny’s Garage in Waukee and she likes to go to an open jam at Karl’s Place in Des Moines.
The Rock Dolls Band are from Des Moines and play old school rock, country and blues.
“I have been with the Rock Dolls for about a year, and with the Chuggaluggers for about eight months. I was in a band a few years ago called the Neighbors, before we disbanded.”
Jo said she’s originally from Anita, and was “always in sports, and thought it would be fun to teach and coach, and it was!”
While she worked at Audubon Community Schools, she taught high school and middle school.
“I liked teaching high schoolers (more) because they can get your sense of humor.”
She worked in sales before teaching, and taught business classes, then got into computer programming and computer applications.
“I ended up teaching FCS food classes,” she said, “and was coaching a bit,” doing something she really liked.