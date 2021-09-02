Atlantic team competes at State FFA Agriculture Mechanics

The Atlantic FFA Chapter placed eighth and won a Gold Medal in the annual Iowa FFA Ag Mechanics Career Development Event held at Iowa State on June 10. The Atlantic FFA Chapter team included: Cooper Jipsen, Logan Eilts and Wyatt Redinbaugh. Their Agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor is Eric Miller.
Jipsen led the team this year placing fifth overall in the individual contest. Jipsen said, “It was a great experience, with a lot of learning activities that came along with it. I am really excited to use the new skill I learned in the future.”
Eighty-eight individuals from 24 FFA chapters participated in this year's Career Development Event designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Agricultural Mechanics & Technology. Activities included demonstration of skills, problem solving, and knowledge application in agricultural machinery equipment, metals and welding, structures, environmental and natural resources, and electrical systems.
The Iowa FFA Agricultural Mechanics & Technology Career Development Event was made possible with support from Titan Machinery through the Iowa FFA Foundation. The Agricultural Mechanics & Technology Career Development Event was hosted by the Iowa State University Ag 450 Farm and was coordinated and conducted by Mr. Kevin Sanders and the Agricultural Education & Studies Department at Iowa State University in Ames.