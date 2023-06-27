With a busy spring and summer now upon us, the Exira Lions continue to serve the Audubon area. From our garage sale and Taco Weekends, to Memorial Day breakfast and now the concessions stand at the little league ball games, we appreciate all of you that come out and continue to support our club, so we can distribute back to the needs and organizations we support.
What do Lions Support? The Lions Clubs International Foundation provides disaster dollars for our state. LCIF provided dollars to help the tornado victims who suffered losses in Winterset and Norwalk. They stepped up to provide basic needs for the flood victims along the Missouri River. Of course, LCIF dollars were in Cedar Rapids to help those suffering losses from the Derecho that hit the area. In all these cases, the local Lions Clubs continue to be there with every LCIF dollar provided being used to help those families that suffer with these disasters.
Next is the MD9 (Iowa) District Foundation and the Iowa Lions Foundation that promotes the KidSight program to reach almost every school kid in Iowa. KidSight provides a vision check for kids before age 6. The test identifies current eye problems and hopefully prevents vision problems later in life. The test costs $8 per young person. Parents do NOT have to spend a dollar for their child’s eye test. Since 2000, Iowa Lions Clubs have found 30,000 kids with some type of eye problem in the state of Iowa.
The same foundation also provides help for cornea transplants and cochlear implants. The Iowa Lions also finance a hearing aid program. Through collecting used hearing aids and support of Iowa Lions to recondition them, we are able to provide hearing aids to those that cannot afford it. The program provides roughly 180 hearing aids per year for those less fortunate so they may hear their grandkids, wives and more.
The Exira Lions Club supports many entities within the state of Iowa. We support Hertko Hollow Camp for diabetes in Boone Iowa, Camp Courageous in Monticello Iowa for special needs adults and kids, and Tori’s Angels Foundation for kids less than 19 years of age with a life-threatening event. These camps and foundation are making a huge difference to many Iowan families.
We are not done yet. Using the dollars that we raise at events, we provide services that help in the county, such as the reading program to provide books for kids, the library in Exira, scholarships for up to 4 seniors every year, food banks throughout Iowa and especially Exira’s food bank. We use our service funds to help finance field trips, projects and other ventures for the school system. Our club is proud to be a leader among 9SW Lions Clubs, by what and how we do things.
Our Exira-EHK Leadership Club continues to lead the Leos Clubs in Iowa with how much they accomplish and their annual support to LeaderDog for the Blind, to our foundations and the services they provide to Audubon County through their volunteer hours they contribute. This is a one of a kind club that is making a difference by meeting the needs of others.
Our club maintains a building that can be rented with a first-class kitchen and many great features at a low price for families and now for meetings. Rental fees of $100 down to $40 for just a meeting are provided to those that need a good place to socialize or to meet.
Exira Lions has and will continue to look for grants to maintain our building so the dollars you invest in us may be used primarily for the needs of others. So, from the Exira Lions, all of us, each one of our 40 members, roars out big THANK YOU’s for your support this year and into the future so we can continue to meet the needs of others. Without each of you that support us, we would not be able to redirect our services back to our community.