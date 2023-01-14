Give Back in Cass County

(photo contributed)

 (photo contributed)

Atlantic – This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee. The American Cancer Society, and the Relay For Life of Cass County has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for the month of January!

