The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) recently presented an educational excellence award to Principal Chris Douglas of Adair-Casey Elementary and AC/GC Junior High. This award can be given by the chapter at any time to recognize an educator or administrator who has contributed greatly to the success, climate, and culture of his or her school. Principal Douglas was chosen to show appreciation for the support he shows to the staff, his relationship and interactions with the students, and his communication with parents and community members about school activities. These qualities have been especially important during this pandemic year.
DKG is an international society of women educators dedicated to promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The Beta Zeta chapter includes both retired and currently working educators from Audubon and Guthrie counties. Shown presenting the certificate to Principal Douglas are Beta Zeta members Amy Ruhland and Pat Pettinger.