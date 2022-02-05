The Cass County Conservation Board is holding Sweethearts Snowshoe Hike on Feb. 19 at the Pellett Memorial Woods outside of Atlantic at 7 p.m. Come out for a great night hike -who knows what nature has waiting for us then. Snowshoes (variety of sizes) will be available. Drive the short drive and hike off that dinner!
"We will hike and try to call in various species of Owls that may be in the park that night!" organizers said. "Of course this qualifies for our 120hrs Outdoor Challenge - don’t forget to use #120hrsCassCoIA as a hashtag for your adventures."
The event will be cancelled with “no snow!” Free and dress for the weather.