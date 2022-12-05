A new event and “places'' resource guide for families is now available for those living in Southwest Iowa. A Community For Kids is excited to share the release of their new free app and website for Atlantic and its surrounding communities. This digital guide is full of family-friendly places and events happening all within a 30-mile radius of Atlantic.

