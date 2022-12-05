A new event and “places'' resource guide for families is now available for those living in Southwest Iowa. A Community For Kids is excited to share the release of their new free app and website for Atlantic and its surrounding communities. This digital guide is full of family-friendly places and events happening all within a 30-mile radius of Atlantic.
“After running ‘A Community for Kids’ Facebook group for several years, it was very evident with the growing number of events and questions that a better way to source and organize information was needed,” said owner and creator, Chelsie Rush. “I knew families were missing out on stuff that was just in a neighboring community, or even their own, because they didn’t know about it. The ‘A Community for Kids’ guide was born as a solution, and an answer to, ‘what can we do this weekend?’.”
This digital guide is the response to the need for parents to easily find what they are looking for at their fingertips. Some of the helpful tabs the guide features include:
● Places to explore that families may be unaware of, including location and pictures of what’s available of area playgrounds, pools, splash pads and more as well as additional information about each of them.
● Calendar of events as well as flyers for featured events in the area,
● Map and Google directions to each place and so much more!
Right now the digital guide even has a special seasonal “Christmas” section with things such as Christmas events, lights and programs! New information is constantly being added or updated so check back frequently to find something you may not have seen before.
“There are so many family-friendly events and activities going on in Atlantic that a lot of families are missing out on because they just don’t know where to go look for information. We’re really excited about this app and the opportunities it’s not only going to provide families, but also the opportunity event holders and businesses will have to highlight what they have to offer,” said Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
To access the guide and add it to your phone display as an “app” for easier access and availability even when offline, just visit acommunityforkids.com.
Thank you to the support of presenting sponsors, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, as they supported the idea and funded the start-up to get it up and going. Additional sponsors supporting the continuation of information being added to the guide are Shift ATL, Stanton Community Foundation, Central Church of Christ, Rush CPA & Associates and Rolling Hills Bank and Trust.
“Sponsors will be a vital part of keeping the guide updated and available for all the communities,” said Rush. “We are so thankful for the sponsors that have committed to helping our area be a great place to raise a family, and want to help share their hard work!”
A Community For Kids is now accepting 2023 sponsors to support the guide to keep it growing to build strong communities.
“The City of Stanton has many exciting things happening in the community for all ages. The Stanton Community Foundation is excited to partner with a local area organization focused on youth as we continue to grow and provide a quality education, activities and events for young families in our community.” Said Jenna Ramsey, Stanton Community Development Director about Stanton’s support of the guide.
Sponsor information can be found under the information section on the guide or by emailing acommunityforkids@gmail.com. Events and places to be listed in the guide can be submitted to be added to the app at any time as well. There are quick forms in the information tab in the guide as well to help do so.
Go check out acommunityforkids.com and find a great activity to enjoy together this month! There is so much going on you will be sure to find something everyone can enjoy. Any questions on the guide, how to get your events or business listed, or how to help support A Community For Kids, please contact Chelsie at acommunityforkids@gmail.com