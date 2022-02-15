Musings from the Museum

In the museum, are two stunning portraits of a native American man and woman. They are Chief Mahaska of the Ioway tribe and his seventh and favorite wife Rantchewaime. These portraits were done by a noted American portrait painter, C.B. King. King was employed by the U.S. government for a time and did portraite of famous Americans such as John Quincy Adams, Henry Clay, Daniel Webster and Patrick Henry. He painted the likeness of many Native Americans including several associated with present day Iowa, such as Chiefs Mahaska, Keokuk and Wapello. Many of thise original works were destroyed in a Washington D.C. fire, but fortunately a group of the remaining portraits, which were lithographs, are now part of the Smithsonian collection. King was so impressed with the handsome native American couple that he did the fine portraits were now allow visitors to see the true likeness of each.
Mahaska was a fine example of a native American chief. He was handsome, agile over six foot tall, intelligent and honorable. He had become chief of the Ioway after decisively avenging the death of his father who had been killed by the warlike Sioux. Mahaska led the war party which defeated the Sioux chief who had been responsible for his father's death. This was far from Mahaska's only successful exploit- he had led at least 17 war raids, all of which were successful.
Mahaska, however, could see what the future must hold for his people and decided to make the difficult journey to visit Washington D.C. when the invitation was extended by President James Monroe. This was made by horseback, traveling the old trail where they were available. He left his seven wives and children in Iowa and started out alone.
After a few days, he had killed a deer and was roasting part of it over his campfire one evening when suddenly, Rantchewaime appeared! She had defied his order and followed him, exposing herself only after she thought she was too far from home for him to send her back. Since she was his favorite wife and he was afraid that if he did send her back alone, she might be killed by raiding Sioux or attacked by wolves so he agreed to take her with him to Washington D.C.
Mahaska did meet with President Monroe and he promised by treaty to live in peace with the white men in return for various supplies including farming tools, cattle and blankets. He kept his promise. However, nine years after returning from Washington D.C., an Ioway chief was killed by the Omaha tribe. Ioway warriors wanted Mahaska to avenge this death. Mahaska refused because of his promise. Some of the warriors formed their own war party and killed six of the Omahas. This was a breach of the treaty Mahaska had signed with President Monroe and none other than the American general, William Clark, of the famed Lewis and Clark expedition, arrived form Fort Leavenworth to arrest the two men most responsible for the killings. Mahaska, knowing his men had disobeyed his orders, helped Clark arrest the two. Mahaska accompanied his men to Fort Leavenworth where they were imprisoned. A year later, one of the warriors escaped and, still angry at Mahaska for allowing his imprisonment, set out to find him. One night, as Mahaska was sitting alone by his campfire along the banks of the Nodaway River, in what is now Edna Township, Cass County, the warrior shot him in the back, killing him.
Mahaska is honored by having an Iowa county named after him. His magnificent bronze statue stands in the Courthouse Square of Oskaloosa, the county seat of Mahaska County. This was commissioned in 1907 and was the first large public commission for the sculptor, Sherry Edmundson Fry. It has just recently been refurbished.