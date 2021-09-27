CAM Cougars Are Out of This World: That's the theme for the CAM 2021 Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1 when the CAM takes on Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton.
The Homecoming Week kicked off with a powder puff football game on Sunday.
A variety of activities are planned for students during the week and there is a different dress up day each day as well.
Monday is neon tie-dye day; Tuesday is Time Travel and Throwback day. Wednesday is Space Cowboy and western themed; Thursday is Space Jam and Jersey day and Friday is Spirit Day.
There will be a Homecoming Soup Supper starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 for a free will donation. The high school band and vocal students will perform and coronation will follow at 7 p.m.
The homecoming parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, with a pep rally scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
A HyVee tailgate party is planned prior to the game. The Cougars will be taking on the Exira-EHK Spartans, the game starts at 7:30 p.m.
A homecoming dance will follow the game.
The CAM Homecoming Court consists of King candidates: Lane Spieker, Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follmann and Reese Oglesbee. Queen candidates are: Maddie Holtz, Marissa Spieker, Jenna Wheatley and Abby Follmann.
Attendents include Braden Chester and Raelyn Lund (freshmen); Kylie Nelsen and Owen Hoover (sophomores) and Reece Snyder and Bob Dine (juniors).