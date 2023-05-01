Good turnout at Pioneer Skills Festival

Bob Boots had a wood carving display at a previous Pioneer Skills Festival.

 (NT File Photo)

LEWIS - Have you ever wondered how the pioneers made their own rope or dipped their own candles? Maybe you have even thought about trying your hand at spinning wool. If so, you should come to the Hitchcock Pioneer Skills Festival.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

