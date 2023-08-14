On the first official day of the Iowa State Fair, members of the Atlantic FFA Chapter continued to earn awards with their projects. The day began with Claire Schroder and her rabbits in the FFA Rabbit Show. In class 2 FFA Pin of Three Fryer Rabbits, Schroder placed second earning a Purple Ribbon. She continued the show earning three blue ribbons along the way. Schroder said, “I think showing rabbits was a great way to experience my first year showing at the Iowa State Fair. Everyone is very helpful, and they know what they are doing. I encourage and support everyone to show rabbits at the state fair if they can!”
In the FFA Breeding Beef Show, three Atlantic FFA members participated. McKenna Sonntag placed first in her class, earning a purple ribbon and was in the running for Champion Simmental Beef. Brock Henderson also competed in the Simmental division earning a blue ribbon. Lola Comes also earned a blue ribbon in a very competitive Angus division.
Finally to wrap up the day, Taylor McCreedy picked up right where she left off on Wednesday and continued her winning ways. McCreedy began the competition by placing second in Western Riding, fourth in FFA Trail Class and was named Overall Halter Horse Champion. McCreedy, having won several divisions already, was also named Reserve Champion High Point Individual FFA Horseman.
In total points Taylor McCreedy and Colton Becker were named Reserve Champion FFA High Point Chapter. After the show McCreedy said, “The Iowa State Fair has always been my favorite place to show and to experience this type of success makes it even more special. FFA has provided me with some amazing experiences and I have made a lot of great friends through competition! I owe the FFA program a lot.”
Atlantic FFA members wrap up the week with the FFA Commercial Swine Show, FFA Photography and FFA Farm Crops results on Friday. Next week, several FFA members will also compete in the FFA Dairy Goat Show.