It’s a combination of arts and crafts, wine, beer and food trucks, and music - of course - at the Danish Winery, located between Elk Horn and Exira at 1398 280th Street, Exira.
The entertainment begins on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
If you come for the food, food trucks will include Hungry Spartan Pizza and S.A.’s Bar-Be-Q and more.
Hungry Spartan Pizza would be on site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. offering regular toppings, “The Big Guy,” and a special, the BFT (bacon, feta and tomato) with a garlic mayo base, diced tomatoes, bacon and feta cheese. S.A.’s Bar-Be-Q offers favorites smoked to perfection - and are known for their chicken wings. They sold out 1,200 wings in about 1 1/2 hours at the Pottawattamie County Fair.
Live music will include the Hill Billy Airshow, playing country rock at 5:30 p.m. This year Loren Christensen will headline the event, entitled, "Saturday Night with the Sarge!” and Two Drink Limit will be playing classic rock from 7-11 p.m.
All musical acts consist of U.S. Veterans.
It’s not over Saturday: Sunday continues with $5 glasses of wine or beer beginning at noon.
Organizer Loren Christensen said, “Bring your lawn chairs and come prepared to spread out and spend some time enjoying the day!”