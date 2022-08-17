Atlantic Rising, in partnership with West Central Community Action, the Atlantic Police Department and New Life Church, are helping kids get back to school by filling backpacks with school supplies just in time for school.
Community Organizations collaborate for Back-To-School
jeffl
