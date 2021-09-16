On Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., plane crash survivor Dave Anderson, joined by his colleague Roger Walck, will appear in concert at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1011 East 13th Street (across from the Atlantic High School).
In August 1993, Dave Anderson, his wife Barbara, and five others were returning from a mission in the Russian Far East when their chartered twin-engine plane crashed into the Bering Sea, 144 miles south of the Arctic Circle and 22 1/2 miles west of Nome, Alaska.
This group of missionaries spent nearly an hour in 36-degree water without life jackets or rafts. Life-expectancy in 36-degree water is between five and thirteen minutes. They were spotted after they had been in the water for twenty minutes and twenty minutes after that, two commercial helicopters came to carry out what has been described as one of the most dramatic air/sea rescues in history...anywhere in the world.
As part of St. Paul Lutheran Church’s evening concert, Dave will retell parts of The Rescue Story which has been seen and heard by millions of people around the world in person, on TV and radio and in many languages. The Rescue Story book and DVD will be available at the concert.
The public is invited to enjoy the concert and to hear Dave tell this incredible story.