AUDUBON — Looking for something to do on Thursday nights? The Audubon Public Library is again sponsoring free concerts in the Audubon City Park this summer in June and July. The concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Concerts include:
June 2: Girls Next Door; June 9: Polka Police; June 16: Chad Elliott with food by the Firehouse Flames; June 23: Brad Morgan with food by the T-Bone Committee; June 30: Third Wish Acoustic (Darla, Dave and Scott); July 7: Studio 728; July 14: No Music (County Fair): July21: Dustin Baird; and July 28: Karaoke with Cash Prizes awarded.
Different organizations may provide food before the concerts, however the Library is not coordinating this, but will include the name of the group in their publicity.
As an added feature, this year, Audubon's Farmer’s Market will begin at 5 p.m. and end just before the concerts begin, so concert goers may come early to shop for fresh produce and can find something to eat from the vendors as well as the local organizations.
As always those coming to the concerts are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Contact the library at 712-563-3301 for information. If there is rain, the concert will be cancelled and rescheduled for later in the summer, if possible.