AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School Board will administer the oath of office to newly elected members, Sarah Asmus and Heath Hansen during their organizational meeting on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the boardroom in the high school.
An election of officers will follow, with the new president presiding.
Other items on the agenda for the meeting include setting a time and date for a special board meeting on the sale of bonds; approving a strength and conditioning coach position, early retirement plans and dates, a form of contract for construction contracts and a resolution approving sales tax (SAVE) bonds.
An update on the high school/middle school building project is expected as well.