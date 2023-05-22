Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate at Sunnyside Range

Ambassadors pictured (from left to right) Tim Teig, Cindy Teig, Kelsey Beschorner, Ruth Sears, Rick Mericle, Beth Spieker, Kathie Hockenberry, Sue Liston, Alisha Wagner, Scott Bennett, Bailey Smith, Bill Saluk, Macie Harringa, Donnie Drennan, BJ Hart, Jessie Shiels, Alexsis Fleener, Mackenzie Bandow, Emily Kennedy, Molly Harris, Kat Niemann, Krysta Hanson, Lucas Mosier, Laurie West, Julie Waters, Andriana Mendez, Megan Sramek, Jeremy Butler, Lana Westphalen, John Bricker, Tori Gibson, Dolly Bergmann, Dianne Gipple-McCurdy, Brian Ruge, Alen Harriman, Pat McCurdy, Anne Quist, Alex McAfee, Jake Olsen, Jim Kickland

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by SHIFT ATL on Thursday May 18, 2023, during a ribbon-cutting of Sunnyside Range.

Tags