AUDUBON — High fuel costs affect residents in many ways, from the cost of fuel for vacations to the extra cost of getting to work, but another increase came up on Monday. A representative from Carroll Refuse talked to the council, asking them to approve a fuel surcharge after fuel prices went up and stayed up over $4 per gallon. The council approved a temporary increase of the requested $500 per month, which could be dropped if the cost of fuel dropped below $4, or discussed further if costs remained at the same amount until January.
Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
