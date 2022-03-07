ATLANTIC - Iowa Western Community College, Cass County Center in Atlantic hosted a Jazz & Wine Scholarship benefit on Sunday, giving area residents a chance to socialize, enjoy wine, appetizers, desserts and get a look at the campus, all for a good cause.
Those attending could check out the computer labs, biology room and classrooms during the event. Appetizers and desserts, from chocolate covered strawberries to pie and more, were available, along with a variety of wines to sample. IWCC President Dan Kinney was on hand to greet guests along with his wife Jennifer, along with IWCC Cass County Center Director Cindy Wetterlind and many volunteers.
The event which has been going on each year since 2007 - except in 2021, due to COVID - is a benefit for IWCC scholarships.