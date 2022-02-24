The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation is awarding three $2,500 scholarships this spring.
The foundation was started in 2003 to provide need-based scholarships to graduating seniors of Atlantic High School with a GPA of 2.5 and higher.
Originally in 2003, the group started awarding one scholarship of $500. Because of the continued donations from previous graduates and classes we are now able to give out three $2,500. Deadline for applications is April 4, and the Scholarship application is on the school’s website or you can call the High School Guidance Office.