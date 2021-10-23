The Griswold Student council is sponsoring a raffle food drive again this Nov. 10- 17 at the Griswold Middle School/High School. Each time a can or box of food is donated, the student or teacher gets one ticket towards a raffle drawing. Tickets can also be earned by donating one dollar per ticket. The more cans or boxes of food donated, the more raffle tickets the student will earn. The elementary classes will be included in our food drive and the class with the most cans/boxes of food per student will win a prize.
The members of the student council are currently asking businesses in Griswold, Red Oak and Atlantic to donate items as raffle prizes or donate money, which can be used to buy raffle prizes. The teachers and staff also donate coupons for extra points on tests or assignments; sometimes even “free” assignments!
“We would welcome anyone donating raffle prizes; just bring them to the Griswold high school office by Nov. 17,” members said.
The donated food and money will be sent to the local food pantry in Griswold, The Lord’s Cupboard. Students need to bring in food items Nov.10 — 17, there will be members of the student council in the commons area taking the food and giving out raffle tickets before school starts. There will be a separate raffle prize drawing for middle school and high school. Last year, students collected $424 dollars and 2,386 cans/boxes of food, and “hope to keep these high numbers again this year.”