Musings from the Cass County Museum

The native Americans who inhabited this area now known as Cass County, were predominately members of the Dakota Nation, more specifically the Potawatomi. These people were originally moved from their home on the shores of lake Michigan by treaty with the United States government. They were, for the most part, a peace-loving tribe. They were encouraged to take up rudimental farming, but were not interested in that as they found their food in the abundant fish and game available to them. Some of the women did have small garden plots where they raised pumpkins, beans, and corn. However, according to an article by an early Cass County pioneer settler, John Baughman, the Native Americans actually pitied the white men who had to labor so hard to make a living off the land.
The early tribes lived predominately in small, temporary settlements made up of a group of teepees or wickiups which were usually situated along the banks of the many creeks in the region.
The principal village of the Potawatomi in this area was named Mi-au-mise and was located just northwest of the present town of Lewis. The Potawatomi were moved further west by another government treaty in 1846 and by 1848 most of the tribe had disappeared from this area.
The Cass County Historical Museum houses a large Native American exhibit including artifacts from the Potawatomi, loway, Chippewa, and Navaho tribes. Included are many pieces which were found locally as well as two very large collections amassed by two Cass County men, Walter Slocum of Massena and Dr. Carlyle Jones of Atlantic.
In 1946, the year of the Iowa Centennial, an invitation to be guests at the three-day celebration was extended to a group of the Potawatomi tribe who were living in Parsons, Kansas. Seven members accepted the invitation and arrived by bus. Their leader was Minnie Evans (Ke-Waht-No-Quah...meaning "sudden change of wind to blizzard"). Evans was highly regarded, well educated, and served on the Grand Council for all North American Indians. Another member, Mac Kinley Wow Totton (Po-Ki-To...meaning Fish Clan), was a direct descendant of a signer of
the 1846 government treaty (signed in Council Bluffs along the Missouri) by which the Native Americans in this area gave the people of Iowa 5,500,000 acres of prime land for price of $700,000. During the 1946 Centennial celebration, the Potawatomi wore their beautiful native costumes, joined in parades and festivities, performed native dances, gave interviews, and explained many of their traditions.
While the extensive collection includes many arrow points, mortar and pestles, stone axes, scrapers, and pottery pieces, the showiest artifacts are the many pieces of exquisite Chippewa bead work including many articles of clothing, and the fine examples of woven Navaho rugs. This is one of the few exhibits in the Museum which is always on display.
The Cass County Historical Museum is located on Main Street in Griswold. It is a free, public museum and open during the months of May through the second week of December, Wednesday through Sunday, 1 until 4 p.m. Tours are available through request by calling 712-778-5040.